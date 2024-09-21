LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.

Advertisement

LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.

Advertisement

LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.

Advertisement

LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.

Advertisement

LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.

Advertisement

LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.

Advertisement

LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.

Advertisement

LP candidate Olumide Akpata has lost his unit in the Edo State Governorship Election 2024.

Akpata voted at polling unit 11, wards inside the Ministry of Education at Iyaro Benin City in Oredo Local Government.

In the results announced by the Polling Officers, after a total number of 91 votes cast at the unit, the LP candidate polled 31 votes to come second.

The pdp scored 41 votes, the APC picked 19 votes, while just one voted was voided.