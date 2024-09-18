The Labour Party LP has held its mega campaign rally in a Benin City as it pushes to win the governorship election in Edo State on Saturday.

Supported by top party officials including the LP’s 2023 Presidential candidate Peter Obi and his Vice Datti Baba-Ahmed the party has asked its followers to come out enmasse to vote.

Edo Governorship candidate for the LP Olumide Akpata urged his supporters to use their votes to chase the pdp out of government house.

