In a bid to address growing security concerns at the grassroots, indigenes and traditional rulers in Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State have called for increased government support to tackle this challenge.

They made this call during a celebration marking a hundred days in office of the Chairman of the Local Government, Bashir Alade.

The Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State is a vital part of the Oke-Ogun region, which is known as the food basket of the state and Nigeria.

As an agrarian society, the region’s major requirement is enhancing the local government’s security situation to sustain agricultural practices and production.

To address this, the Chairman, within his first 100 days in office, established security posts in various towns within the local communities, including rural water projects.

Traditional rulers and residents of the rural communities commended this effort, but also emphasized the need for increased funding and support to effectively tackle the security challenges.

The Chairman believes the initiative is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to meeting the needs of its people, particularly regarding security of lives and property.

The chairman also presented items to security agencies in the state to facilitate their duties and enhance security. While residents received food palliatives to alleviate the impact of the current economic situation.