The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.

Advertisement

The Kwara State Police Command has announced that there will be restriction of vehicular movement between twelve midnight and six in the evening on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the measure has been put in place to ensure the security and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

She disclosed that exceptions will be given to persons rendering essential services, accredited electoral officials, authorized media personnel, electoral observers and emergency responders while armed security personnel on VIP protection/escort duties have been restricted from escorting their VIPs to the polling boots.

She urged all residents to comply with this directive, and emphasized that any individual found violating the curfew will face the full wrath of the law.

Advertisement

In the event of any complaints, observations, or irregularities at polling units or any information to share, residents have been asked to contact the command via the following emergency lines:

– 0703 206 9501

– 0812 527 5046

– 08037098886

– 08078255661 (SMS or WhatsApp Messages only).

DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the commitment of Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya to safeguarding kwara State and its citizens and ensuring that the local government election is fair and peaceful.