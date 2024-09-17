The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial zone at the National Assembly Victor Umeh has harped on the need for timely transmission of electoral results of the September 28 local government elections in Anambra State.

This he said would guarantee election credibility and deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

Advertisement

Umeh stated this while addressing the Catch Them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI), a youth group advocating for electoral reforms.

He hailed the youths for their commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system.

According to Umeh, delay in election results transmission would creates room for manipulation.

The federal lawmaker advocating for an independent electoral offences commission that will take charge of resolving election disputes before inauguration, and also, removing INEC leadership appointments from the office of the president.

Advertisement

He further emphasized the need for continuous voters’ registration and stringent provisions for failure to register voters.

Earlier in his remarks, leader of the group explained that the group chose to visit Senator Umeh due to his capacity and influence in decision-making at the National Assembly.