The Deputy Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate and Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Lere Oyewumi has given N25 million grant to some selected market women to support their businesses.

The grants was disbursed in Ikire through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, ‘SMEDAN’ in Ikire, Osun State.

It a training facilitated by the lawmaker as part of effort to boost MSMEs in the face of the current economic hardship .

Advertisement

Participants were drawn from the ten local Governments that make up Osun West Senatorial District.

Facilitators at the event tasked the participants to leverage on technology and branding to propel their businesses .

They believe the opportunity if taken advantage of will reduce dependency on government jobs also help in contributing to the overall economic development of the Country.

Advertisement

The Deputy Minority Leader of the senate, Lere Oyewumi represented at the event said the selection process of the beneficiaries of the grants is devoid of Politics.

Beneficiaries are one hundred and forty and they were all presented with certificates of participation.