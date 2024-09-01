Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal says that the ongoing road construction across the state is an evidence of his administration’s commitment to enhancing transportation connecting towns and villages.

The Lawals’s led government has in the last three months commissioned various road projects and awarded new contracts aimed at giving Zamfara a new look

Dr. Dauda has this Wednesday flagged off another road construction of 11.65-kilometers connecting Rawayya, Furfuri, and Kurya Madaro villages in Bungudu and Kauran Namoda local government areas.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the contract was awarded Bauhaus Global Investment Nigeria Limited at the cost of 6.6 billion naira.

The statement adds that the project is expected to be completed within twelve months from the date of signing the contract

While flagging off the road construction, Governor Dauda Lawal says the rural and urban infrastructure deficit has significantly contributed to making Zamfara an underdeveloped state among its peers

The lack of basic infrastructure in the state according to Governor Dauda Lawal has negatively affected farming and other local businesses as well as the well-being of the people

“The near absence of rural infrastructure has severely affected farming and local business activities and hinders the social well-being of rural dwellers” Gov. Lawal said.

“This project is a testament to our administration’s commitment to improving our transportation system by connecting our towns and villages with access roads. It aligns with our infrastructural development agenda, which aims to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and address our security challenges” He added.

“We consider building urban and rural infrastructure a development imperative. We desire to create a robust foundation for sustainable development and economic growth across all sectors” Dr. Lawal Maintained.

“I assured you of the unwavering commitment of my administration to sustaining our current efforts to advance our state in all facets of human life. This has been my mission in aspiring to lead our state, a responsibility that Allah, in His wisdom, has bestowed upon me” Gov. Lawal assures.

