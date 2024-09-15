Search and Rescue operation is ongoing at the Oko Baba plank market following an early morning fire outbreak in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency are currently attending to a fire outbreak.

The Oko Baba plank market has been plagued by several fire incidents over the last few years and the Lagos State government has designated a place where the market is to be relocated to a site in Agbowa in the Ikorodu axis.

The cause and origin of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as at time of reporting the incident.

The summary of what happened according to LASEMA is – Fire has been completely extinguished.

– Dampening down is in progress to prevent re-ignition.

– Emergency responders have secured the entire area.

– Occupants were enlightened on the dangers, major causes, and ways of preventing fire outbreaks in market areas

– Recovery Operation still ongoing

The fire consumed the main plank market, major parts of the shanties and goods worth millions of Naira.

– No loss of life.

– No injuries sustained

