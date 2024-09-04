Activities to mark the commencement of the 2024/2025 legal year have been announced by the Lagos State Judiciary .

A statement by the Acting Chief Registrar, Tajudeen Elias, said the new legal year thanksgiving service would be held simultaneously at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, and Lagos Central Mosque on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 10 am, to officially mark the commencement of activities.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba will be inspecting the Guard of Honour immediately after Mosque and Church services at the High Court of Lagos, Osborne Foreshore Court Complex, Ikoyi Lagos.

The statement also indicated that on the next day, September 24, there will be a webinar session tag; “Cyber offences in the digital stratosphere: “Civil and criminal implications, tackling the menace”.

According to the circular signed by the Chief Judge, court activities will officially commence on Monday, September 23, 2024.