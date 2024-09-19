Residents of Aiyetoro community in Lagos State are crying out for help, following the demolition of their homes. This comes on the heels of the recent destruction of the Okobaba Sawmill in Yaba after a fire outbreak.

It’s a scene of despair for the residents of Aiyetoro and Okobaba communities in Lagos, who were left homeless after alleged attacks by armed men and the demolition of their homes. The destruction comes just days after the Okobaba wood processing plant in Yaba was gutted by fire, displacing many.

Among the victims is Bose, a petty trader, whose home was demolished. She was only able to salvage a few personal belongings. Now, she and her family are forced to sleep in the open with nowhere else to turn.

The situation escalated when task force officials reportedly demolished structures at the Okobaba plank market following the fire outbreak. Residents of Aiyetoro, whose community borders the market, say their homes were also destroyed in the process, and they are now calling for justice.

Earlier, members of the community marched to the Lagos State Government’s office in Alausa, where they presented their complaints. State officials promised to investigate.

While authorities maintain that some structures removed were illegal and posed environmental hazards, the fate of these displaced residents hangs in the balance as they await a resolution from the government.

Story By – Esther Omopariola

