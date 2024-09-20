Lagos state Environmental Sanitation Corps has sealed Idera Market at Oshodi for environmental infractions.

Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd) said this at the Agency’s Command Headquarters, in Bolade-Oshodi.

According to him, ‘‘our operatives stationed across the Oshodi division during routine market monitoring identified the filth, unhygienic practices and indiscriminate dumping of refuse around the Idera Market area which prompted us to seal off the market until further notice’’.

The agency’s top official decried the unimpressive level of hygiene at the market which he described as capable of causing illnesses and disease outbreaks.

He also implored markets across the State to maintain an acceptable level of hygiene saying any market found erring will be sealed off until total compliance is achieved.

He also added that the display of wares for sale on road setbacks, lay-bys, medians, which constitute street trading and hawking remains banned in the metropolis.