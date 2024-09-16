Kwara State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in the basic health care sector in the State.

A statement by the LGSC Chairman Alhaji Umar Danladi Shero said the vacancies are mostly for basic healthcare facilities in the rural parts of the State where there is a noticeable dearth of medical personnel.

The vacancies are for medical doctors; nurses/midwives; CHO; CHEW/JCHEW; Pharm/Technicians; Lab technicians; and health attendants, according to the statement.

“The recruitment exercise will prioritise the ad-hoc staff who are currently in the system. They will get the right of first refusal as a matter of compensation for their work,” the statement said.

It said interested applicants should fill and submit the attached google form ( https://forms.gle/jYBgxsjgXnq67cjZ8 )

between now and Friday September 20, 2024, and only successful applicants will be contacted for the next phase of the exercise.

Shero said priorities will also be given to qualified persons living near the facilities where new hands are needed.