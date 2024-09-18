The Kwara state government has taken delivery of 70 trucks of fertiliser totalling forty-two thousand bags.

And the state government has in turn commenced the distribution of the fertilisers to farmers across the sixteen local government areas of Kwara state.

The fertilisers were distributed to states by the Central Bank of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

This is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to boost agricultural production and ensure food sufficiency.

Here in Kwara state, the state takes delivery of 70 trucks totalling 42,000 bags of fertilizer.

The state government has mapped out strategies to ensure that the fertilizers get to the real farmers.

Directors of Personnel Management are taking the fertilizers to their respective local government areas for onward distribution to the real local farmers.

