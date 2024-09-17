The Kwara state government has promised to continue to prioritise quality education as primary and secondary schools resume for the 2024/2025 academic session.

This is just as an education philanthropist has promised to continue giving helping hands to students in their academic and vocational pursuits.

It’s the new academic session and students are back in their respective schools.

A new academic session, also a new challenge – not only to the students but also the parents who have to grapple with the current economic reality to cater for the needs of their children.

Before the school resumption, some primary and secondary students in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara underwent a summer lesson.

It’s the sixth edition of the lesson organised by an education philanthropist, Ambassador Tajudeen Oleshin.

The closing ceremony of the event was attended by the officials of the state government and a former vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor AbdulGaniy Ambali.

The summer lesson and the vocational study for these students are expected to have positive impacts on their academic and vocational pursuits.