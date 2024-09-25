The Kremlin on Wednesday urged Russians in Lebanon to leave the country for security reasons.

The Russian embassy and other diplomatic missions in Lebanon are working to educate approximately 3,000 Russian people who are currently in Lebanon of the existing warnings and suggestions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Mr. Peskov stated that all measures are now being taken to recommend citizens to leave the territory of Lebanon as soon as possible, using the available opportunities of commercial transportation.

This is he says is necessary to ensure the safety of these citizens.

According to Lebanese health authorities, Israel has been carrying out devastating airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, leaving over 1,800 people injured and close to 570 dead.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has claimed over 41,400 lives—the bulk of them women and children—after a cross-border invasion by the Palestinian organization Hamas last October, Hezbollah and Israel have been fighting across international borders.

Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Lebanon, ignoring the international community’s warnings that they would risk spreading the Gaza conflict to other regions.

