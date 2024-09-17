Finance Minister John Mbadi has announced that Kenya’s auditor general has begun looking into the nation’s debt to see how much is due to different creditors.

The debt of the East African country is 10.5 trillion shillings ($81.71 billion).

One of the main demands of the anti-tax hike demonstrators was an audit of the borrowings, which compelled the government to renounce several scheduled tax increases in June.

Mbadi stated that the audit has already begun.

The state provides funding for the independent, constitutionally mandated office of the auditor general.

A committee headed by President William Ruto was tasked with conducting the audit during the height of protests.

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund is in the country on a fact-finding mission ahead of a board meeting to approve the most recent review of Kenya’s plan and a $600 million disbursement.