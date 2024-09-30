The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has performed her first official duty as the substantive occupant of the office.

The CJN Inaugurated 87 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

She said her ascension to the position is a new dawn and a new era for the Nigerian Judiciary.

She disclosed her determination to change the narrative and make the judiciary a source of pride for all Nigerians.

She said that henceforth, there will be consequences for any act of indiscretion that could bring the judiciary to disrepute.

Going further, She said no one, no matter their standing will treat court judgment with levity, adding that this will come with consequences.