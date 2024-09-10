In a bid to enhance religious infrastructure and promote community development, the Kebbi State Government has launched a comprehensive renovation project for 100 Mosques across the state.

40 Mosques in Birnin Kebbi metropolis will to be renovated for the five daily prayers, While 60 Mosques from the remaining 3 local government areas will selected to be renovated.

The project was announced by Imrana Ibn Usman, Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, during an inspection of ongoing Mosque refurbishment projects in Birnin Kebbi.

S.a Usman who was accompanied by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, praised governor Nasir Idris’ administration for its commitment to religious obligations and community development.

Yahaya Sarki pointed out Governor Idris consistent demonstration and commitment to the welfare of all citizens in kebbi State, regardless of their faith as a core Value of his administration.

The Kebbi State Government’s mosque renovation Project is aimed at promoting religious harmony and infrastructure development in the state.

