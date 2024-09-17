Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has been conferred with the esteemed Honorary Fellowship Award of the National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

The event took place at the 29th Annual Conference of the association in Abuja.

According to the organisers, the recognition is a testament to Governor Idris’s unwavering dedication to public service, his steadfast support for ANAN, and his unrelenting commitment to transparency and accountability in governance in the Nation and also to the people of Kebbi State.

The conference, themed “Advancing Accounting Excellence in a Changing World,” brought together dignitaries from across Nigeria.

Governor Nasir who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, who led a high-powered delegation including the State Accountant General, Alhaji Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, the Head of Service, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, Commissioners, Special Advisers, and among others.

Senator Tafida, while receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris expressed profound gratitude and also pledged Governor Idris’s continued commitment to upholding global best practices in transparency and accountability in managing Kebbi State’s resources.