Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has directed the Ministry for Environment to carry out massive fumigation exercise in Kebbi State .

The Commissioner for Environment, Musa Muhammad Tungulawa disclosed this while addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi. He said the mandated the Ministry to cover the 21 local government areas of the state to protect the health of the citizenry against the devastating scourge of malaria.

Kebbi State Director for environmental health, Alhaji Muhammad Nasiru Musa, led other environmental officers in the fumigation exercise in the state capital, including the Government House Hospitals, Markets, Motor parks and other public places.

The team fumigated the premises of the Kebbi State Teaching Hospital, Kalgo, Birnin Kebbi, this Monday, where the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Abubakar Attahiru Ka’oje, described the action as apt and timely.

The Ministry advises the public to drain any stagnant water close by and clear all bushes while calling on people to also sustain the use of mosquito nets as well as applying safety net to windows.

