The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed a bill to establish the Kebbi State Transport Authority, aimed at regulating and managing transportation matters in the state.

The bill scaled third reading and was passed into law, after the Presentation of a report by the House Committee on law seeking for Transport Authority , by the committee chairman Atiku Bello Kurya.

The House led by Usman Muhammad Ankwe, Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, passed the Bill into Law.

Atiku Bello Kurya, Chairman of the House Committee on Transport Authority expressed satisfaction with the passage of the bill.

The new law is expected to bring about improvement in the transportation sector in Kebbi state, through easy interstate routes leading from Birnin Kebbi to Abuja, Lagos and Niger Republic, ensuring a safer and more efficient transportation system for the people .