Katsina state Government in collaboration with UNICEF have procured over 7000 cartons of RUTF supplement to assist severely malnourished children in the state.

This is an effort by the two institutions to combat acute malnutrition in this region of the country.

Recent indexes on severe malnutrition and viral images from insecure areas in Katsina confirm the severity of starvation in the northwestern state.

Advertisement

This is why the Katsina state government is seeking coordination with relevant agencies to obtain the required assistance.

The cartoons of over 7,000 RTUF jointly purchased by the state and UNICEF was officially handed over to the Kastsina government.

Although, the state has similar partnerships with several development agencies, but the government feels it is necessary to do whatever it takes to overcome severe malnutrition at all cost.

Creating proper awareness through UNICEF ambassadors can also make a difference.

Advertisement

Though malnutrition is treatable it’s complications and long term effects can affect physical and mental health of a child.

After receiving the items, the governor also took time to inspect the supplements.