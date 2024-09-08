The Kaduna State Government has urged residents to obtain building permits and keep drainage systems clean to prevent flooding.



Following recent floods, the Chief of Staff, Sani Kila who is the Chairman, Impact Assessment Committee on Flood visited affected areas in Sabon Gari and Zaria, reassuring communities of the government’s commitment to relief and long-term solutions.

He stressed that illegal buildings and poor waste disposal are major causes of flooding and may result in the demolition of some structures.

Kila also called for immediate action against illegal sand excavation near waterways to protect the community.

