The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, has been detained by operatives of the Department of State Services, following his arrest this morning at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Reports say Mr. Ajaero was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom for an official engagement when the DSS seized him.

There are indications that he may have been transferred to the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

It’s unclear why this has happened.

But it may not be unconnected with investigations allegedly linking him with a wanted terrorism financing suspect.

On August the 20th, he had responded to an invitation from the Intelligence Response Team IRT of the Police Force, after a summons issued on August 19 threatened his arrest for non-compliance.