The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has reassured citizens of its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections in the state.

JISIEC’s Executive Chairman, Auwal Muhammad, made this assurance while briefing journalists on the commission’s preparedness for the October 5th local government elections.

According to him, 95% of sensitive and non-sensitive materials are already in the commission’s custody.

He said Eleven political parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and Labour Party, will contest the election.

To ensure a smooth electoral process, JISIEC will recruit 14,794 ad-hoc staff.