The Jigawa State Government has officially handed over the Hadejia Wetlands Game Reserve to the National Park Service of Nigeria, elevating it to a National Park.

This milestone marks the culmination of a 13-year journey to upgrade the wetlands.

Governor Umar Namadi commended the National Park Service and officials for their efforts.

The Conservator General of National park service Dr. Ibrahim Musa Goni stated that the move will protect the reserve’s biodiversity and unlock its economic potential.

He anticipates increased eco-tourism, revenue generation, and job creation for local communities.

The development is expected to contribute to Jigawa State’s and Nigeria’s economic growth by attracting international recognition and partnerships.

The Hadejia Wetlands is renowned for its rich biodiversity, supporting various flora and fauna and attracting migratory birds from Europe and Australia.

The handover ceremony transferred ownership of the wetlands, assets, staff, and enclaves communities to the National Park Service.

