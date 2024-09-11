Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State in the North Western part of Nigeria has flagged off the distribution of relief materials and cash grants to 15,773 households displaced by the recent flood disaster in Jigawa State.

TVC News Correspondent Yusif Isah reports that each of the beneficiaries received N20,000 as cash grant, a 10KG bag of rice, Maize, Millet, and spaghetti.

The flood disaster resulted in 33 deaths and 7,000 collapsed houses, leaving hundreds of people and communities devastated.

Advertisement

Victims of the recent flooding are now struggling to get something to eat.

Following the aftermath of the flood disaster, hundreds of structures such as houses, hospitals, schools, marketplaces, roads, and some public buildings collapsed, leaving many homeless.