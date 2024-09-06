The Jigawa State House of Assembly has passed a reviewed 2024 appropriation bill, allocating N16.9 billion to support flood victims, agriculture, and scholarship programs.

The Assembly slashed its own budget by N1 billion and reduced allocations to various ministries and departments to fund the initiatives.

The agricultural sector will receive N8 billion for mechanization and equipment.

Other allocations include N500 million for scholarship programs, bringing the total to N3.1 billion.

The Assembly also approved N1.7 billion for immunization, N1.7 billion for the newly created Ministry of Renewable Energy, N1.4 billion for emergency response and N1.8 billion for contingency funding.

The reviewed budget was passed unanimously by the assembly, presided over by Speaker Haruna Aliyu Dan-gyatin.