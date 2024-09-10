The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja General and daughter of President Bola Tinubu has joined hundreds of sympathizers across the country to condole the Yar’dua family over the death of the mother to late President Umar Musa Yaradua in Katsina.

On arrival, she was received by Governor Dikko Radda and his wife Zulaihatu Dikko Radda, and then accompanied to the deceased family house in Yar’dua quarters.

Folasade Tinubu described the death of Hajia Dada as a loss to the nation she also extolled her virtues as a Muslim and a mother to the nation.

Advertisement

The Iyaloja general was also at the emirs palace in katsina to commiserate with him over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’dua and his younger brother Hassan Kabir Usman.

Folashade Tinubu described late Dada as a mother that has impacted the world.

She also said the relationship between Tinubu family and the Yar’dua is very cordial and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal peace and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.