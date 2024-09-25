Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday condemned the joint statement issued by the presidents of the United States and the United Arab Emirates about the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bomusa.

In his statement, Kanaani highlighted that these islands are inextricably linked to Iran’s territory and territorial integrity.

He asserted that any statements made by other parties concerning them are completely unfounded and entirely rejected.

The repetition of baseless claims of the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements by this Arab country with other parties are baseless, he added.

Kanaani further noted that the UAE’s repeated unfounded claims about the islands and its issuance of joint political statements with other parties, which he deemed lacking in credibility, will not alter the legal status of these Iranian islands or undermine Iran’s sovereignty over them.

Reacting to the recent PGCC statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman had earlier said that that the trio islands are the inseparable and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic.