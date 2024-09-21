Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.

Advertisement

Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.

Advertisement

Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.

Advertisement

Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.

Advertisement

Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.

Advertisement

Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.

Advertisement

Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.

Advertisement

Collation of Edo Governorship election results in Oredo Local Government Area has been suspended.

After some delay, the collation had been going on at Urhokpota Hall at the Oredo LG Secretariat.

But after three of the wards had presented their results, the Collation Officer for the LGA announced that it was no longer safe to continue the collation after word on violence from Ikpoba Okha filtered in.

They have now moved Oredo results collation to the state Centre also in Ikpoba Okha.