The Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State has put machinery in motion to ensure the recruitment, training and deployment of adhoc staff for the 2026 Governorship election in the state is seamless.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke disclosed this while speaking in Osogbo at the quarterly consultative meeting with Civil Society Organizations, Politics Parties and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

The meeting is to have insights and feedback from the participants which will help the commission to chart a path forward to ensure future elections are more credible, transparent amd reflective of thr will of the Nigerian People.

Mutiu Agboke who acknowledged the achievements of the commission in 2023 election however said it is the responsibility of the commission to face challenges encountered with a view to learning and improving.

He described adhoc staff as the backbone of the election management system and that their proper recruitment, effective training and timely deployment are critical to the success of any election

The Resident Electoral Commissioner appreciates the the National Youth Service Corps,NYSC and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs for their consistent partnership and advocacy for credible elections in the country.

The head of Unit, Logistics at INEC in Osogbo, Akeem Adisa in a keynote address highlights the processes and Procedures involved in the recruitment of adhoc staff ahead of any election.

Mr Akeem Adisa also solicits support of every Nigerian towards conducting credible election.

The event also featured breakaway sessions by the participants where suggestions will be made on how to improve the electoral processes.