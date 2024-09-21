The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is satisfied with the conduct of the ongoing governorship election in Edo state.

The commission however says it has extended accreditation and voting beyond 2.00pm in areas where voting started late as a result of late arrival of materials.

The National Commissioner and Member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed in a statement that the extension was in line with the guidelines for the conduct of the election and to ensure that no voter is disenfranchised.

The statement reads in part: “The Commission continues to monitor the ongoing governorship election in Edo State from our situation room at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

Advertisement

“Our monitoring indicates early commencement of polls in many Polling Units, but there are also reports of late commencement in some locations.

Reinstated deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo, had both called earlier for the extension of accreditation and voting due to the late arrival of materials and staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission.