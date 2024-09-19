India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made his first trip to the capital of Himalayan Kashmir on Thursday to support his party in the local elections.

This is the first time that the disputed area has been in a local election since New Delhi revoked the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019.

The strong popular opposition to New Delhi’s measures five years ago coincided with Mr. Modi’s visit to Srinagar, the Kashmir Valley’s capital and the epicenter of decades of anti-India turmoil.

That decision invalidated the region’s semi-autonomous status, nullified its independent constitution, reduced and divided the former state into two centrally managed union territories—Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir—and eliminated inherited land and job protections.

Authorities used razor wire and set up traffic checks to restrict the roads leading to Modi’s election rally in Srinagar’s major commercial district.

Armed paramilitary troops and police in flak jackets patrolled the area, snipers and sharpshooters were positioned atop buildings near the venue.

Since 1947, Kashmir has been at the heart of conflict between India and Pakistan after British rule of the subcontinent ended with the creation of the two rival countries.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Thursday’s visit was Modi’s second to the Muslim-majority region to campaign for his party candidates in the ongoing election.

Voting began on Wednesday, with a brisk turnout in the first phase.

The vote is the first in a decade, and the first since his Hindu nationalist government’s 2019 move.

Kashmir’s pro-India political parties have promised to fight to undo those changes.

Last week, Mr Modi addressed a similar rally in southern Doda district. The second and third phases of the polling are scheduled for September 25 and October 1.

The process is staggered for logistical reasons and to allow troops to move around to stop potential violence in the Himalayan region.

Votes will be counted on October 8, with results expected that day.