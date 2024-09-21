Election materials have started leaving the office of the Imo State Independent electoral commission for the ongoing local government election.

Although, the materials are leaving very late to different locations but there are indications that when voting commences, it might end very late.

The Election was slated for commencement earlier in the day but the late distribution of materials may now lead to the late closure of voting.

