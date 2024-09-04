The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Governorship election in Imo State Athan Achonu has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court Judgment that affirmed Governor Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the election.

Mr. Athan who spoke at a press conference in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State also blamed the independent national electoral commission for debasing the sanctity of the country’s electioneering process.

The occasion offered Senator Athan Achonu the opportunity to speak on the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgment on state Governorship election.

For Mr. Achonu, the labour Party will offer viable opposition to the ruling APC in the State.

He also used the occasion to appeal to those causing insecurity in the State to have a rethink and give peace a chance.

A five-member panel of the apex court, in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in Imo election, Samuel Anyanwu, for lacking in merit.

Justice Idris equally dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Athan Achonu, for being unmeritorious.

He found that the appellants as petitioners at the election tribunal, failed to prove their case as required.

