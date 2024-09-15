Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the planned Local government election slated for next weekend will hold as scheduled.

Speaking shortly after Sunday Mass at the government house Chapel Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Uzodinma urged leaders irrespective of political affiliation to join hands in restoring the grassroot administration.

According to the governor, repositioning the local government administration will help check insecurity in the State.