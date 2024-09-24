The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.
The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.
The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.
Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.