The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.

Advertisement

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.

Advertisement

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.

Advertisement

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.

Advertisement

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.

Advertisement

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.

Advertisement

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.

Advertisement

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission has issued certificates of return to 27 Local government Chairmen-elect.

The election which was held on Saturday was won by the All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a mockery of democracy.