Chairman of Ikeja Local Government area Mojeed Balogun is seeking to find lasting solution to the tussle over the Ikeja Monarch stool.

Mr Balogun who has been holding series of meetings recently met with members of various ruling houses in the area for a way forward to occupy the stool which has been vacant for years.

The chairman who called for calm said there is a need to broker peace among the ruling houses, seek out of court settlement and put to rest litigations so Ikeja can have an oba.

He says another meeting with the family to produce the next oba will soon be held and MoU expected from that.