Read the full statement below

From World Tourism Day to Detty December: How Nigerian Creators Are Redefining Tourism Through TikTok

Lagos, Nigeria – September 26, 2024 – As the world prepares to celebrate World Tourism Day on 27 September, Nigerian TikTok creators are highlighting the nation’s cultural treasures and promoting its tourism sector. They’re using popular hashtags such as #TikTokTravel, #TravelTips, #PlacesToVisitInLagos , and #LuxuryTravel to spread the word.

World Tourism Day serves as a prelude to Nigeria’s tourism celebration, #DettyDecember—a month-long celebration filled with concerts, festivals, parties, and cultural gatherings that draw visitors from around the world. From Lagos to Abuja, Detty December is the period when Nigeria’s cultural, music, and entertainment scenes shine brightest, and offers a unique opportunity for both locals and international visitors to explore the country’s diverse offerings in a festive atmosphere.

Nigerian content creators are at the forefront, leveraging TikTok to highlight the excitement of World Tourism Day and the upcoming Detty December for a global audience. With TikTok’s short-form video format and viral potential, these creators are shining a spotlight on Nigeria’s hidden tourism treasures, from vibrant cultural sites to festive celebrations.

Popular attractions like Yankari Game Reserve, Lekki Conservation Center, Obudu Mountain Resort, and Agbokim Waterfall are amongst the top recommended destinations by Nigerian TikTok creators.

A report by TikTok Marketing Science US Custom Travel Destination Survey via AYTM, April 2024 reveals that travel-related hashtags perform exceptionally well on the platform. The hashtag #TravelTok alone has over 1.7 million creations

Showcasing Nigeria’s Diverse Experiences

The digital shift is allowing creators to showcase parts of Nigeria that are often overlooked.

Lade Ibikunle (@ladeibikunle), who explores both urban and rural adventures beyond Lagos, showcasing festivities in smaller towns and remote villages. Her adventurous spirit and authentic storytelling appeal to a younger generation eager to discover both popular and hidden destinations across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Steven Ndukwu offers a more in-depth cultural perspective. His content provides valuable insights into the less-documented aspects of Nigerian life, such as the unique cultural practices that make Nigeria so special.

For solo female travellers, Odenike Oresanya (@heynikeh), who has journeyed through all 36 states, focuses on solo female travel. Her content is particularly empowering, emphasising that Nigeria is full of safe and exciting destinations for female adventurers.

Niyi Fagbemi (@theniyifagbemi) stands out with his cinematic drone footage of Nigeria’s landscapes and cultural festivals, delivering visual stories that draw viewers into the heart of Nigeria. His work, featuring everything from the Lagos skyline to local festivals, has helped transform Nigeria into a must-see destination for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts.

Boma Queen Wilcox (@coxie_thebrand), provides insightful historical and cultural context, turning her TikTok platforms into virtual tour guides. Boma’s videos are perfect for those seeking to enrich their travels with historical knowledge and context.

In Abuja, Nnenna Chibueze (@waka_waka_nnenna) offers a deep dive into the heart of Abuja, focusing on the vibrant culture and hidden gems of Nigeria’s capital. As a dedicated tour guide, her love for the city and its surrounding areas is evident in her content, which reveals both well-known sites and little-explored treasures. Her videos provide a local perspective, making them a valuable resource for tourists and locals alike.

Jumoke Munu (@thejumokesmiley_), brings a unique cultural perspective to Nigerian travel content, offering viewers the chance to explore the country through the lens of a Yoruba-language travel vlogger. By using her native language, she adds a rich, authentic element to her videos, perfect for those wanting to connect more deeply with Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Practical Travel Insights for Visitors

For tourists planning to experience the thrill of Detty December, Ephraim Bulus (@freezle_), the founder of Explore 9ja, is the go-to resource. His content offers local and international travellers everything from expert tips on popular tourist destinations to lesser-known local gems. Through his detailed videos, Freezle provides practical insights on travel logistics, recommendations, and insider knowledge, making his platform an essential guide for anyone looking to explore Nigeria’s diverse landscapes.

As Nigeria anticipates welcoming millions of visitors in 2024, TikTok has emerged as a key platform in promoting the country’s tourism potential. These creators are not only showcasing the beauty and diversity of Nigeria but are also providing an accessible entry point for visitors to learn more about the country’s culture and festivities.

So, whether you’re planning to immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Lagos, explore Abuja’s cultural gems, or dive into local traditions, these creators are your guides to experiencing the best of Nigeria’s travel scene this year.

