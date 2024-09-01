Three days after the Potiskum-Gashua road in Yobe state was cut of, another bridge at Jumbam in the Bursari local government area along the Damaturu-Dapchi federal route in Yobe state has also been cut off due to excessive rainfall that continued for more than 12 hours since Saturday.

The collapsed road served as a backup route up to this point, connecting Damaturu, the state capital, with six local government units in northern and some in eastern Yobe.

Advertisement

The unfortunate event has now made it necessary for the nine local government areas in northern Yobe—Macina, Nguru, Karasuwa, Bade, Jakusko, and Yusufari—as well as the eastern Yobe—Geidam, Yunusari, and Bursari—to only be able to access the state capital by canoe or by passing through Hadejia in Jigawa state, which is more than five hundred kilometers away.

