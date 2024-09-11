In a move to help reduce hunger occasioned by economic hardship, Feed the Yingi Children group has commenced a free feeding programme for 100 less privileged children in the community in Jos south.

The kind gesture is the first to be witnessed in the community.

The situation here seems hopeless for some of these less privileged children in Yingi Community.

Most times they hardly get one square meal a day.

But their story is about to change at least for the meantime, because The Feed the Yingi Children group is here to keep their hopes alive

The group says it has launched a feeding project for the less privileged kids in their host community.

One hundred kids whose parents can’t afford to provide a balanced diet from the community will benefit from a free meal, ones daily from now till December.

Some stakeholders who graced the event commended the organizers and welcomed the initiative.