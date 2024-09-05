Governor of Taraba state, Agbu Kefas has signed into law the 2024 supplementary budget.

He appended his signature on the over 7 billion supplementary budget document at his office in the government house Jalingo.

The members of the Taraba state house of assembly were at the government house to witness the signing of the budget.

They say they will continue to work with Governor Kefas for a better Taraba.

The lawmakers recently passed the 2024 supplementary bill sent to the house by the executive arm.

Appending his signature, Governor Kefas thanked the Members of Taraba state House of Assembly for the swift passage of the bill.

The governor used the forum to inform the lawmakers on his directive to the office of the head of service on the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

Earlier, the speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly, Rt Hon John Bonzena said the house gave the supplementary budget an accelerated hearing because of its importance to the development of the state.

The ceremony had in attendance the State Deputy Governor Aminu Alkali, SGG Gebon Timothy Kataps, Permanent Secretary Government House Jalingo, as well as some members of the state House of Assembly.