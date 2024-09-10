Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has held a Thank You Rally for Youth in the State.

The rally is in fulfilment of his promise to them in a meeting last month as he appealed to them not to participate in the nation wide hardship protest which saw the destruction of Infrastructure and disruption of public in some parts of the country.

The governor uses the occasion to unveil the plans for employment opportunities, trainings and other welfare packages.

Prior to this occasion, the governor among other youth development initiatives had empowered over 1200 youths entrepreneurs in the state through the Ibom LED initiative with a business grant of 500, 000 each and other Agricultural initiates.

