Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno has condoled with the family of the late State Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Adedamola Ayilara.

The Governor expressed his condolences when he visited the wife and family of the late police boss at his residence in Abuja.

He described the deceased as a quintessential officer who was dedicated, committed and passionate about his job.

Governor Eno who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, and MD/CEO of Hensek Integrated Services Limited, Engr. Uwem Okoko, maintained that the late Ayilara was instrumental to the laudable synergy among security agencies in the State, and contributed immensely to the peace and security currently enjoyed across the State.

He noted that his passing was not only a loss to his immediate family and community, but more to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State who according to him, enjoyed a very robust relationship with the late officer and gentleman.

The Akwa Ibom State Chief Executive assured the family that they were not alone, as the State will stand by them in this moment of grief, and urged them to be consoled in the good legacies of their late patriarch.

On hand to receive the Governor during the visit were: AIG Funsho Adegboye, AIG Community Police FHQ), CP Ademola Johnson ( Principal Staff Officer to the IGP), CP Ibitoye Olajide ( CP Force Intelligence Department) and ACP Mohammed Baba Mala (Former Commander 26 PMF Uyo), among others.

