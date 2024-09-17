Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has inaugurated the 19th Northern Zonal Accountants Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Dutse.

The conference, themed “Embracing Sustainability, Navigating the Digital Economy with Disruptive Technology,” focuses on digital disruption in the financial landscape and green accounting for national development.

Professor Ibrahim Adamu, the lead paper presenter, emphasised the importance of integrating digital economy components, including e-business, e-business infrastructure, and e-commerce, into the accounting profession.

He noted that a digital economy is crucial for a country’s success.

Governor Namadi pledged to collaborate with ICAN to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

Jigawa State currently leads in the ICAN accountability index and aims to maintain this position.

The Governor stressed the need for Nigeria to adopt technology for sustainable development.

The conference brings together accounting professionals to discuss innovative solutions for Nigeria’s economic growth.

