The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda paid a solemn visit to the Yar’adua quarters over the death Hajia Dada Umar Yar’adua, mother of former president, late Umar Yar’adua.

Governor Radda said he cut short his engagements in Daura and rushed to Katsina to stand in solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Accompanied by key members of his administration, including the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdullahi Jabiru Tsauri, and the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, Governor Radda expressed his profound sorrow at the loss.

Advertisement

Also present are the Commissioner for Water Resources, Bashir Gambo Saulawa; the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Bishir Tanimu Gambo and the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Alhaji Abba Jaye,

During the visit, Governor Radda praised the matriarch for her exemplary life and invaluable contributions to the community.

He highlighted her role as a pillar of strength for the Yar’adua family and her positive influence on Katsina State as a whole.

The Governor offered prayers for the repose of Hajiya Dada’s soul and asked Allah to grant her eternal rest. He also prayed for strength and fortitude for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Advertisement

Governor Radda urged the family to take solace in the remarkable legacy left behind by Hajiya Dada and to continue her good works in service to humanity.