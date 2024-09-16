Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has visited Maiduguri to commiserate with the government and people of Borno State following the devastating flood disaster that affected parts of the state capital and the neighboring Jere Local Government Area.

Governor Idris expressed deep sympathy for the extensive damage caused, which included the destruction of residential homes, government buildings, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and, most tragically, the loss of precious lives.

He urged Governor Zulum and the people of Borno State to see the event as an act of God noting that Kebbi State had experienced a similar flood disaster some years ago.

He prayed for Allah to grant eternal rest to the departed souls and to prevent future disasters of such magnitude.

The Governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government tAlhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Barrister Attahiru Maccido; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Garba Umar Dutsinmari; and Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Muazu.

Responding, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, expressed his appreciation to Governor Nasir Idris for the prompt visit and concern shown towards the people of his state.

Governor Zulum noted that the visit underscores the longstanding cordial relationship between Kebbi and Borno States.

