Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Committee on Edo state governorship election, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state says he is weeping for the nation democracy over the outcome of the election.

Mr Fintiri in a statement he personally signed made available to TVC News said that he wept for Nigeria’s democracy after witnessing the shameful Edo Gubernatorial poll.

The Governor said that the APC’s desperate attempts to discredit him by falsely claiming he announced results won’t distract him from the real issue.

According to him, he merely shared results from INEC’s Irev portal, as collated by INEC from the various Local Government Areas and wonder why he will be accused of announcing election result.

He said “What’s truly shameful is APC’s national chairman flying into Edo with a private jet on election day, defying movement restrictions, while their Governors used armored escorts to intimidate voters.

“This blatant disregard for democratic norms is the real brigandage.” He said

He added that Nigerians are outraged, slamming INEC for compromising and favoring APC.

‘”The reported vote-buying, disruption of collation processes, and suspicious results with more votes than accredited voters undermine trust in our democracy’.

“Democracy indeed is under attack. We must condemn this rape of democracy and demand accountability. The world is watching, and Nigeria deserves better.” Fintiri said