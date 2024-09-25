Governor of Akwa Ibom state , Umo Eno has approved the payment of N180 million for the initial enrollment of 9,150 junior civil servants of Grade Level 1-6, in the State on the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme.

The Governor announced the payment at the official launch of the Scheme, codenamed ARISECare in Uyo, the State capital.

Governor Eno says he is happy to launch the health initiative.

He re-affirmed that under his ARISE Agenda, Akwa Ibom people will enjoy access to quality healthcare, especially for the vulnerable and people in the rural areas.

An individual can enroll with N18, 000, N96, 000 for a family of six, while group registration of more than 10 people will be N17, 000 to access basic medical services at the primary healthcare centres.

Governor Eno also complimented the health insurance scheme with an ambulance service.

He added that there will be at least one ambulance for each of the 10 Federal Constituencies, six of which, he said, has already been delivered.

He challenged the handlers with upholding their responsibilities and justifying the project’s significant investments.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, regards the effort as important for Universal Health Coverage under the UN’s SDGs.

While this initiative is expected to reduce the high health expenditure by residents, Governor Eno has a high expectation of it’s functionality.